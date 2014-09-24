Sept 24 House of Fraser Ltd

* House of Fraser says H1 gross transaction value increased to 542 mln stg, like-for-like sales up 4.3 percent

* House of Fraser says H1 adjusted EBITDA increased to 8.6 million stg, (H1 2013: 7.5 million stg)

* House of Fraser says lfl sales in opening 8 weeks of Q3 up 6.6 percent