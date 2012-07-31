A truck driver looks out at the construction site of a residential apartment building by property developer DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

House prices in India, which have more than doubled in the past five years, will keep rising this year despite a rapidly-slowing economy but prices in its financial capital, Mumbai, look ripe for a fall, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll of 19 property market analysts, consultants, developers and data firms, pointed to a median 7.5 percent rise in house prices this year in Asia's third largest economy.

Following is a summary of the results of the survey.

1. Please provide your forecast for average nationwide house price change in India in 2012 (%)

- A median of 18 responses expects a rise of 7.5 percent

- Forecasts ranged from a fall of 12.5 percent to a rise of 15 percent.

2. Approximately how much will house prices fall or rise in the following cities in 2012?

Delhi -

A median of 18 responses expects a rise of 7.5 percent

Forecasts ranged from a fall of 17.5 percent to a rise of 20.0 percent

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION (NCR) -

A median of 19 responses expects a rise of 7.0 percent

Forecasts ranged from a fall of 17.5 percent to a rise of 12.0 percent

Mumbai -

A median of 18 responses expects prices to remain stable.

Forecasts ranged from a fall of 22.5 percent to a rise of 10.0 percent

Bangalore -

A median of 19 responses expects a rise of 5.0 percent

Forecasts ranged from 'no change' to a rise of 10.0 percent

Chennai -

A median of 19 responses expects a rise of 6.5 percent

Forecasts ranged from 'no change' to a rise of 17.5 percent

3. Which city will see the biggest correction in house prices before stabilising and when?

Mumbai is expected to see the biggest price correction of a fall of 12.5 percent by the Oct-Dec quarter this year according to a median of 7 respondents.

4. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes the current average level of house prices in Indian metros relative to economic fundamentals?

The median of 18 responses was:

Mumbai - Rated 8.5. Responses ranged from 6 to 10

Delhi - Rated 7.5. Responses ranged from 5 to 9

NCR - Rated 7.0. Responses ranged from 5 to 8

Bangalore - Rated 5.5. Responses ranged from 5 to 8

Chennai - Rated 5.0. Responses ranged from 4 to 7 5. When will demand/sales to pick up in the following cities?

Forecasts spanned from Q2-12 to H2-13 for Delhi, NCR, Mumbai and Chennai (calendar year)

Respondents felt demand/sales are either already picking up or were stable in Bangalore.

6. Which Tier II city offers the best opportunity for returns?

- Ahmedabad was the top choice with 5 votes

- Pune - 3 votes

- Indore, Bhopal - 2 votes each

- Parts of New Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi - 1 vote each

* NCR - National Capital Region

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in Mumbai and Anooja Debnath in Singapore; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)