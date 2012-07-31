House prices in India, which have more than doubled in the past five years, will keep rising this year despite a rapidly-slowing economy but prices in its financial capital, Mumbai, look ripe for a fall, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
The poll of 19 property market analysts, consultants, developers and data firms, pointed to a median 7.5 percent rise in house prices this year in Asia's third largest economy.
Following is a summary of the results of the survey.
1. Please provide your forecast for average nationwide house price change in India in 2012 (%)
- A median of 18 responses expects a rise of 7.5 percent
- Forecasts ranged from a fall of 12.5 percent to a rise of 15 percent.
2. Approximately how much will house prices fall or rise in the following cities in 2012?
Delhi -
A median of 18 responses expects a rise of 7.5 percent
Forecasts ranged from a fall of 17.5 percent to a rise of 20.0 percent
NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION (NCR) -
A median of 19 responses expects a rise of 7.0 percent
Forecasts ranged from a fall of 17.5 percent to a rise of 12.0 percent
Mumbai -
A median of 18 responses expects prices to remain stable.
Forecasts ranged from a fall of 22.5 percent to a rise of 10.0 percent
Bangalore -
A median of 19 responses expects a rise of 5.0 percent
Forecasts ranged from 'no change' to a rise of 10.0 percent
Chennai -
A median of 19 responses expects a rise of 6.5 percent
Forecasts ranged from 'no change' to a rise of 17.5 percent
3. Which city will see the biggest correction in house prices before stabilising and when?
Mumbai is expected to see the biggest price correction of a fall of 12.5 percent by the Oct-Dec quarter this year according to a median of 7 respondents.
4. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes the current average level of house prices in Indian metros relative to economic fundamentals?
The median of 18 responses was:
Mumbai - Rated 8.5. Responses ranged from 6 to 10
Delhi - Rated 7.5. Responses ranged from 5 to 9
NCR - Rated 7.0. Responses ranged from 5 to 8
Bangalore - Rated 5.5. Responses ranged from 5 to 8
Chennai - Rated 5.0. Responses ranged from 4 to 7 5. When will demand/sales to pick up in the following cities?
Forecasts spanned from Q2-12 to H2-13 for Delhi, NCR, Mumbai and Chennai (calendar year)
Respondents felt demand/sales are either already picking up or were stable in Bangalore.
6. Which Tier II city offers the best opportunity for returns?
- Ahmedabad was the top choice with 5 votes
- Pune - 3 votes
- Indore, Bhopal - 2 votes each
- Parts of New Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi - 1 vote each
* NCR - National Capital Region
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in Mumbai and Anooja Debnath in Singapore; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)