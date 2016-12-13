By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The top Republican on the
U.S. House Financial Services Committee criticized Securities
and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday, after
she told lawmakers she intends to try to complete new rules
before Donald Trump becomes president.
"Such midnight rulemaking is neither conducive to sound
policy nor consistent with the principles of democratic
accountability," Chairman Jeb Hensarling said in a statement
provided to Reuters.
"As the clock runs down on the Obama Administration, Chair
White and all other regulators who may be tempted to hastily
impose another pile of complicated regulations on our economy
should know that Congress will scrutinize their actions and - if
appropriate - overturn them."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)