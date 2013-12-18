PARIS/LONDON Dec 18 French department store
group Galeries Lafayette is
in talks to buy its British counterpart House of Fraser,
according to two industry sources.
"There are currently talks between the two companies," one
of the sources told Reuters.
The 160-year-old House of Fraser trades from 61 stores in
Britain and Ireland and has annual sales of about 1.2 billion
pounds ($2 billion).
It has spent almost a decade under private ownership, but
had been considering a return to the stock market after previous
attempts at a possible trade sale failed.
It made a loss before tax and exceptional items of 6.9
million pounds in the year to Jan. 26 2013, ending the period
with net debt of 157.2 million pounds and a pension deficit of
46.9 million.
Facing weak consumer spending in its home market, Galeries
Lafayette has begun rolling out glitzy stores in international
capitals in an effort to target customers with money to spend in
emerging markets.
It now has stores in Jakarta, Beijing and Dubai, and
operates 65 Galeries Lafayette outlets in total, with total
revenue of 2.3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) last year.
House of Fraser has a complicated ownership structure, with
49 percent of the equity of holding company Highland Group
Holdings owned by Icelandic banks Landesbanki and Glitnir.
Chairman Don McCarthy owns 20 percent, retail entrepreneurs
Tom Hunter and Kevin Stanford own 11 percent and 9 percent
respectively, Lloyds Banking Group has 5 percent and
other management 6 percent.
Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said both a sale to
Galeries Lafayette or an IPO "may be rather fanciful hopes".
He said it was hard to tell whether the latest development
was "a master-stroke or a desperate last throw of the dice,
after all other solutions to the distressed balance sheet and
shareholder base have failed."
Galeries Lafayette and House of Fraser both declined to
comment.