Jan 3 British department stores group House of
Fraser expects to be listed by the end of the year
even as it remains in exclusive talks regarding a potential
takeover by its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette,
the Times of London reported the chief executive officer of the
department store chain as saying.
"We kicked it off before Christmas," CEO John King was
quoted as saying by the British newspaper and said they expected
a listing before the end of year.
King refused to talk about negotiations with the Galeries
Lafayette and said the company remained focused on the IPO,
according to the newspaper.
The 160-year-old group has spent almost 10 years under
private ownership, but has been considering a return to the
stock market after previous attempts at a possible trade sale
failed.
The group had said on Thursday that a surge in online sales
had helped it to its best ever Christmas trading
period.