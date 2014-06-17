BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
MUMBAI, June 17 India's Housing Development Finance Corp will raise at least 5 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at 9.24 percent, three bankers said on Tuesday.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond issue which also carries a greenshoe option. The pay-in for the issue is likely by the end of this week, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
