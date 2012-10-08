A man holds an umbrella whilst cycling past residential buildings under construction in Kolkata August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in housing finance companies gain after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) says will allow debt-oriented mutual funds to invest up to 10 percent of their net assets in companies in the sector.

Previously housing finance companies had been included as part of SEBI's broader 30 percent cap on debt investments in the financial sector.

As a result, funds had typically preferred to invest in bigger financial companies, such as lenders and insurers.

Giving housing finance companies their own cap on investments should steer money into the sector and lower funding costs, analysts say.

HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) gains 0.6 percent, LIC Housing Finance (LICH.NS) rises 1.5 percent, while Dewan Housing Finance (DWNH.NS) also gains 2.4 percent.