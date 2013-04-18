By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 When the housing market went
bust, house flippers went into hibernation. Now, as the recovery
creeps along, bargain-hunters are once again looking for homes
to fix up and resell for a quick profit.
Just take a look at the numbers. Home values are on the
rise, with a year-over-year price increase of 11.6 percent,
according to the National Association of Realtors. Inventory has
cratered to levels not seen since 2005.
Irvine, California-based RealtyTrac, an online marketplace
for foreclosure properties, says that flipping - defined as
buying and selling a property within six months - rose for the
second year in a row, up a slight 0.33 percent in 2012 after
logging a 12 percent increase in 2011. Those deals were churning
out real gross profits, at an average of $37,375 per transaction
for all of 2012.
Today's flippers have learned some hard lessons. The housing
crash of 2006-2011 wiped out more than $7 trillion in household
wealth across the nation, according to data from the Federal
Reserve. The fallout left countless speculators holding
properties they could no longer move.
This time, homebuyers are being more selective - putting
more money down and making calculated bets on smart renovations.
"There are fewer real estate investors now, compared to
during the boom. But this time, they have really done their
homework," says Andy Heller, author of "Buy Low, Rent Smart,
Sell High: Real Estate Investing for the Long Run."
Here are a few tenets to hold close, as you tiptoe back into
this dangerous game:
1. Pick your spots
The best places to flip in 2012 included Orlando, Florida;
Richmond, Virginia; Tucson, Arizona; and Charlotte, North
Carolina, according to RealtyTrac. Flipped homes in Orlando, for
instance, were bought for an average of $100,397 and sold for an
average of $174,895, for gross profits of almost $75,000.
Jon Maddux, a San Diego-based house flipper and founder of
the site AfterForeclosure.com, also found luck in Atlanta,
Georgia - far beyond his local region. The one-year average
price increase there stands at 13.4 percent, according to the
S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices, 2 percent above the
national average.
Last year, Maddux, 39, and a business partner bought two
single-family homes. The first they bought for $62,900, put in
about $28,000 of renovations, and sold for $139,000. The second
house they purchased for $79,000, chipped in $25,000 to rehab,
and sold for $149,000.
A caveat: Since home prices are not exactly secret
information, it means if you find a promising area to invest,
other flippers will likely be there, too.
2. Cash is king
During the housing boom, late-night infomercials blared
about how anyone could flip a home without putting in a dime of
their own.
But this time, banks have tight restrictions, and that means
real estate investors coming in with all-cash deals have the
upper hand. They can move faster and offer quicker closes than,
say, first-time homebuyers who are constantly having to wrangle
with their bank.
Even better, having cash on hand "can actually generate you
some significant discounts on the deal," says Heller.
3. Renovations matter, but stick to a budget
In today's market, you will likely only get a bargain if the
house is in truly rough condition. There is no shortage of homes
that need upgrades, though. In 2012 there were 1.8 million
properties in America with foreclosure filings, according to
RealtyTrac, many of them in poor condition.
While every property is different, Maddux suggests spending
up to around 25 percent of your expected sale price on necessary
upgrades. Exceed that level, and the economics of your flip
start to get riskier, with scant room for error if buyers do not
show up.
The renovations that offer you the most money back upon
resale, according to Remodeling Magazine's 2013 Cost vs. Value
Report: Unsexy projects like window replacements, minor kitchen
remodels and fixing garage doors.
Heller likes to focus on the basics - doing a fresh paint
job, installing gleaming new floors, fixing any problems like
leaks - and then providing an additional "improvement
allowance," so the new buyer can tailor the home to their
personal specifications.
With his latest project in Marietta, Georgia, he bought a
single-family home for $205,000. Heller put in $17,000 worth of
upgrades, most of it for a paint job and new flooring. He got an
offer within a few weeks for $270,000.
4. Be prepared to hold
Back in 2003 the Federal Housing Administration (FHA)
instituted anti-flipping regulations, prohibiting insuring a
mortgage on a property owned by the seller for less than 90
days.
Those rules have been waived since 2010, in a bid to support
the housing market. But a quickly-flipped home requires
documentation on renovations, as well as additional appraisals,
to justify a much higher resale price if the deal involves an
FHA-insured loan. And in practice, many skittish banks still
adhere to the 90-day rule, says Maddux. That is why the average
flipping time from purchase to resale is just over that level,
at 106 days, according to RealtyTrac.
"That seems to be the sweet spot for a profitable deal,"
says Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac. "Back in the
housing bubble, many flippers were solely relying on price
appreciation, sitting back and selling for big profits within a
month or two." Now, real improvements are needed, he says.
Do not expect to flip the property within days and realize
lightning-quick profits. You may want to rent it out for a while
as the housing market continues to recover, says Heller, in
order to cover some costs and eventually secure an even higher
resale price.
"In some ways, this is a dream environment," Heller says.
"You would be crazy to be on the sidelines."