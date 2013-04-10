By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, April 10
NEW YORK, April 10 Looking to buy a home?
Figuring out how much house you can afford is about to get more
complicated as the housing market emerges from crisis.
Right now, market conditions are almost ideal for those who
have the income to buy, because interest rates are low and while
home prices are rising, they are coming off significant lows.
But these ideal terms apply only to those who buy now and plan
to stay in a house for 30 years, with a fixed-rate mortgage.
For those who are just thinking about buying, who are
considering adjustable mortgages or who might move within the
7-year average ownership period, they could end up back in the
same trouble that caused the 2008 housing crisis.
If interest rates rise - and since they are still at
historic lows, most forecasts say they eventually will - houses
will be less affordable, according to data from real estate site
Zillow.com and the Home Affordability Index of the National
Association of Realtors reveals. As a result, buyers must
consider more than just income relative to cost in calculating
how much of a mortgage they can afford.
In fact, there could be significant volatility in the coming
years, predicts Stan Humphries, chief economist for Zillow,
noting that as soon as mortgage rates creep up, homes will seem
more expensive and prices will drop again.
"My concern is that people will be induced to buy now on
sale, and then if prices go down in some markets in a year or
two because interest rates go up, they could be in a real
pickle," he said.
PAYING LESS
American homeowners are paying significantly less of their
monthly income toward mortgage payments than they did in the
pre-bubble years of 1985 to 1999, according to a new study by
Zillow.com. They are paying a mere 12.6 percent, down from 19.9
percent in the pre-bubble time frame. During the period before
2000, interest rates ranged from 6 to 13 percent.
At the same time, Zillow's price-to-income ratio, which
measures how much a house costs relative to a person's income,
is almost back to pre-bubble levels. During the tumultuous
period from 2000 to 2011, all of these numbers rose quickly,
peaked in 2006 and have since been falling.
The data suggests that the time has not passed for homes to
be a good buy because they are still very affordable.
Zillow.com is not alone in suggesting it is still a uniquely
favorable time for home buyers. Nor is it alone in suggesting
the window is not likely to stay open much longer.
The average family has twice the income needed to purchase
the typical home with a 20 percent down payment, according to
The Home Affordability Index of the National Association of
Realtors. The current reading of 206.2 is the third-highest
level ever, well above a reading of 100 that means the same
family would have exactly the right amount to buy the average
home.
The NAR data also shows incomes rising slightly, while
Zillow's shows them stagnant or slightly down.
Historically, this average is somewhere in the middle, says
Danielle Hale, director of housing statistics for the NAR.
Today's high ratio is helping the market recover, but Hale
notes that as prices come back and mortgage rates rise, she
expects affordability will return to lower levels.
"At this point, even if house prices stay steady, and
incomes stay the same, if interest rates go up, affordability
would go down," says Hale.
WHAT CAN YOU AFFORD
For those sitting in front of a home affordability
calculator, dreaming of buying a new home, these forecasts
should alter your math.
"Affordability is based upon the house you're buying today,
not the house in 10 years," cautions Greg McBride, senior
financial analyst at Bankrate.com, which provides many financial
calculators. "Unless you're forecasting skills are spot-on, the
calculator is not designed to help under that scenario."
The typical calculator measures your income, the size of the
mortgage and the interest rate to see what monthly payments you
can afford. But buyers can get in trouble if they adjust these
parameters to get the outcome they want, says McBride, noting
that is how owners ended up with more house than they could
afford or adjustable interest rates that ballooned their
payments during the housing bubble.
Humphries urges people to be conservative when entering
their information, especially if they are not buying with a
fixed-rate mortgage and might sell any time in the near future.
For those who think they might move in a few years, he says
to ask, "Is this still a good decision if I thought prices were
not going to rise?"
But that does not mean Humphries does not encourage people
to buy now.
"Editing by Dan Grebler)