By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, April 13
WASHINGTON, April 13 Mark Zandi, a well-known
economist, is a front-runner to lead the U.S. housing regulator
and oust Edward DeMarco, who critics say hasn't done enough to
aid homeowners, the Wall Street Journal reported.
President Barack Obama tried to replace DeMarco in 2011 as
head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which
oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but Senate Republicans
blocked his nominee to succeed DeMarco.
The two agencies help finance two-thirds of new U.S. home
loans, but were seized by the government in the 2008 economic
crisis when mortgage losses mounted. They have since drawn
nearly $190 billion from the U.S. Treasury to stay afloat.
Zandi is rating agency Moody's often-quoted chief
economist, and has testified many times as a witness in
congressional hearings. He has also published a well-received
study about the 2008 mortgage market implosion.
The White House had not made up its mind about the
nomination, but there were signs that Zandi might draw some
Republican support, the Wall Street Journal said on Saturday,
quoting people familiar with the matter.
The White House declined to comment. Zandi declined to say
whether he had been approached for the job, or whether he was
interested in the position.
The Journal said representative Mel Watt, a North Carolina
Democrat, was also a candidate to replace DeMarco.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said this week
that Obama has the power to send DeMarco home and can likely
replace him without congressional approval, for instance with
one of the agency's deputy directors.
An eight-page memorandum prepared by Schneiderman's team
quoted Sandra Thompson, who was recently appointed as a deputy
director, was a viable replacement.
Liberals take issue with DeMarco's decision to block Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac from reducing loan
principals for borrowers who owe more than their homes are
worth, a position at odds with that of the White House.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Roberta Rampton. Editing by
Christopher Wilson)