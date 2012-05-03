* Chairman attributes lower profits to higher provisions
* Rise in gross income despite domestic economic slowdown
AMMAN May 3 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and
Finance, the country's second lender, reported on
Thursday a weaker-than-expected 4.7 percent rise in first
quarter net profit after it set aside higher provisions than
required by the Central Bank.
Chairman Michel Marto said gross income rose 30 percent to
88 million dinars at the end of March 2012 compared with the
same period last year, in a statement to the bourse.
Quarterly net profit rose less than the bank had expected
from the year-earlier period to 24.4 million dinars ($34.4
million). The bank did not say why it set aside more provisions.
"I expect better results in the coming periods of the year,"
he said.
Figures show assets stood at 6.67 billion dinars at the end
of March, a 3.7 percent drop from the end of 2011. A sluggish
economy also contributed to a 3.3 percent drop in customer
deposits to 4.67 billion dinars.
Bankers said that while the credit provisions weighed on
profit, Housing Bank was cushioned by a healthy capital base.
Its total capital adequacy ratio reached 20.1 percent at the
end of March 2012, well above the regulatory standard of 12
percent.
"The bank enjoys a strong capital base and sound and quality
loan and investment portfolio," Marto said.
Most Jordanian banks have set aside higher provisions to
cover possible defaults and non-performing loans by businesses
and real estate firms hit by the effect of the global downturn
on the aid-dependent economy and uncertainty sparked by Arab
unrest.
Housing Bank's main shareholders are Qatar National Bank
with over 35 percent followed by Libya's Foreign Bank
with a 15 percent shareholding and Kuwait's Real Estate
Investment Consortium with a stake of over 10 percent.
Jordan's state pension fund also has a 15.4 percent
shareholding. Gulf Arab investors along with Jordanian
businessmen own the remaining shares of the bank, which has the
largest branch network in the country.
