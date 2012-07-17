* Profit growth hurt by high financing costs
* Total interest income falls slightly
NAIROBI, July 17 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing
Finance Group posted a modest 3.5 percent rise in
first-half pretax profit on Monday, as high interest rates hit
the mortgage sector in east Africa's largest economy.
Profit growth was a sharp slowdown from the 67 percent that
Kenya's second-largest mortgage lender reported in 2011.
Hit by double-digit inflation, Kenya's central bank embarked
on an aggressive monetary tightening policy to shore up a weak
currency last year.
While the shilling has recovered from record lows last year,
high interest rates have curbed demand for mortgages, especially
with commercial interest rates rising as high as 30 percent.
As a result, Housing Finance saw its mortgage sales drop by
27 percent to 4.8 billion shillings in the period from 6.5
billion in 2011.
"One of our biggest challenges has been interest expense on
deposits which has continued to increase year on year, thereby
affecting our profit margin," Managing Director Frank Ireri said
in a statement.
Housing Finance said pretax profit by the end of June 2012
stood at about 358 million shillings ($4.25 million) compared
with 345 million in the same period a year ago.
The group said interest on customer deposits weighed heavily
on the firm's performance, increasing 260 percent to 1.1 billion
shillings from 312 million shillings in 2011.
The group's total interest income rose to 2.38 billion
shillings in the first half of 2012 from 1.55 billion
previously. HF's shares closed unchanged at 15.25 shillings.
Housing has been one of Kenya's fastest growing sectors over
the last decade, fuelled by heavy demand and returns that easily
outpaced those of equities and government securities.
The east African nation of 40 million people has a massive
housing deficit with annual demand at 250,000 units against
supply of around 60,000 units.
Earlier this year, Housing Finance said it planned to
develop a housing project in the next two years to create
additional income from properties aimed at low and middle income
earners.
($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jon
Loades-Carter)