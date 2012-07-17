* Profit growth hurt by high financing costs

* Total interest income falls slightly

NAIROBI, July 17 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance Group posted a modest 3.5 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, as high interest rates hit the mortgage sector in east Africa's largest economy.

Profit growth was a sharp slowdown from the 67 percent that Kenya's second-largest mortgage lender reported in 2011.

Hit by double-digit inflation, Kenya's central bank embarked on an aggressive monetary tightening policy to shore up a weak currency last year.

While the shilling has recovered from record lows last year, high interest rates have curbed demand for mortgages, especially with commercial interest rates rising as high as 30 percent.

As a result, Housing Finance saw its mortgage sales drop by 27 percent to 4.8 billion shillings in the period from 6.5 billion in 2011.

"One of our biggest challenges has been interest expense on deposits which has continued to increase year on year, thereby affecting our profit margin," Managing Director Frank Ireri said in a statement.

Housing Finance said pretax profit by the end of June 2012 stood at about 358 million shillings ($4.25 million) compared with 345 million in the same period a year ago.

The group said interest on customer deposits weighed heavily on the firm's performance, increasing 260 percent to 1.1 billion shillings from 312 million shillings in 2011.

The group's total interest income rose to 2.38 billion shillings in the first half of 2012 from 1.55 billion previously. HF's shares closed unchanged at 15.25 shillings.

Housing has been one of Kenya's fastest growing sectors over the last decade, fuelled by heavy demand and returns that easily outpaced those of equities and government securities.

The east African nation of 40 million people has a massive housing deficit with annual demand at 250,000 units against supply of around 60,000 units.

Earlier this year, Housing Finance said it planned to develop a housing project in the next two years to create additional income from properties aimed at low and middle income earners. ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jon Loades-Carter)