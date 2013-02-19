NAIROBI Feb 19 Kenya's Housing Finance posted a 7 percent drop in its pretax profit for full year 2012 to 907.6 million shillings ($10.36 million), it said on Tuesday, hit by rising interest expenses, but was cushioned by higher total interest income.

Total interest expenses jumped to 3.12 billion shillings from 1.56 billion shillings in full year 2011, while total interest income rose 47 percent to 5.07 billion shillings. ($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)