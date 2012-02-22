* Loan book up despite rising interest rates

* Seeking an offshore long-term debt to cushion high rates (Adds details, background)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Feb 22 Kenya's second-largest mortgage lender Housing Finance posted a 74 percent jump in 2011 profit, as its loan book grew by a third despite high interest rates, it said on Wednesday, adding it planned to raise long-term financing abroad.

Housing Finance said its pretax profit rose to 975.8 million shillings ($11.7 million), while its loan book grew by 31 percent to 24.2 billion shillings and earnings per share climbed 26 percent to 2.70 shillings.

"We are optimistic that we can maintain the growth curve in the current financial year on the back of long term financing which will shield the company from current market fluctuation in the money market," Frank Ireri, the managing director of the lender, told an investor briefing.

He said the firm's net interest income rose to 1.9 billion shillings from 1.4 billion shillings.

Concerned with the huge fluctuations in short-term funding instruments, Housing Finance said in October it was considering floating a 25-year housing bond targeting pension funds and real estate investment trusts.

Ireri said the company was now seeking to raise funds abroad as opposed to the bond, because of the high domestic rates.

"We cannot come in with a bond right now because guys will ask for very high interest rates. We are borrowing an offshore debt," Ireri said.

The mortgage lender raised 7 billion shillings through a seven-year bond issue in October 2010. The bond had a fixed rate set at 8.5 percent and a variable rate pegged at 3 percent above the 182-day Treasury bill rate.

High interest rates and double digit inflation in Kenya are hurting the real estate industry, as developers and buyers struggle to meet financing requirements, property pricing index firm HassConsult said in January.

Shilling depreciation for most of 2011 also slowed the flow of real estate developments and hurt the industry as construction material costs rose.

"There is a lot of imported content in construction and with the exchange rate going crazy and interest rates raising last year some developers slowed down," said Ireri.

"The impact may still be there this year, but in 2013 we may find that there is a housing shortage ... and there will be high demand again." ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Potter)