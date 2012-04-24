NAIROBI, April 24 Kenya's Housing Finance
posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter pretax
profit to 190 million shillings ($2.3 million), a sharp slowdown
from the 66 percent growth achieved a year ago as higher
interest rates curbed demand for mortgages.
Kenya's sole specialist mortgage lender, commanding 31
percent of the total 17,000 mortgage accounts, said on Tuesday
sales fell 38 percent to 2 billion shillings, while costs rose
by 13 percent.
Bad debts as a proportion of the loan book fell to 3.4
percent from 4.4 percent.
"We have witnessed a drop in mortgage sales which is mainly
as a result of a rise in interest rates which mainly affected
those entering the mortgage market," chief executive Frank Ireri
said.
Kenya's central bank raised the policy rate sharply in the
final quarter of last year by 11 percentage points to 18 percent
to combat high inflation and shilling currency weakness.
($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)