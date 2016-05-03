AUSTIN, Texas May 3 An Aeromexico plane flying
from Chicago to Mexico made an unplanned landing in Houston on
Tuesday after a passenger on board died during the flight, the
Houston Chronicle reported.
The victim, who was not named, was described as an
88-year-old man with a history of heart ailments, it said. A
doctor on board Flight 683 was unable to resuscitate him.
The plane landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in
Houston. Officials at the airport and the city's police and fire
departments were not immediately available to comment.
Flight tracking services showed the plane left Houston on
Tuesday morning and later arrived in Mexico City.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Frances Kerry)