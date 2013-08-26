By Anna Driver and Ilaina Jonas
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Aug 25 With Texas one of the
few bright spots in the U.S. economy, the skyline of swaggering
Houston is where the action is as builders and global oil
companies, from Phillips 66 to Exxon Mobil Corp,
look past previous busts and spend billions on gleaming new
buildings.
The U.S. shale oil and gas revolution - which has already
changed industries from railroads to pipelines and refineries -
is helping drive the voracious appetite for office space needed
for the expanding workforce in the world's energy capital.
Demand is so hot that Houston is one of the few places where
banks - including Wells Fargo & Co, which is seen as one
of the more conservative big banks - will loan money for a new
building without demanding developers first have a tenant.
"Houston is booming and bar none the strongest market in the
United States of America," said Joseph Sitt, chief executive of
Thor Equities, which has two projects underway in Houston.
There are some 56 office buildings totaling at least 11
million square feet under construction in and around Houston,
according to real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc.
That is equivalent to 190 football fields.
In the forested suburbs, Exxon has what it calls "one of the
largest commercial construction projects underway in North
America." The nearly 400-acre campus with 20 buildings will have
enough room for 10,000 employees.
With crude now above $100 a barrel, money is flowing freely.
And while the shale oil and gas transformation means North
America may be energy independent by the end of this decade,
economists are wary when people say this boom will be different.
They counsel caution.
"The Texas oil and gas industry is not known for long
periods of stability," Karr Ingham, economist for the Texas
Alliance of Energy Producers. "Nobody wants what happened (in
past busts) to happen again."
To be sure, the amount of space being built is still only a
fraction of the 88.9 million square feet developers constructed
in Houston from 1980 through 1986, a flurry that more than
doubled the city's office market, according to real estate
research firm Reis Inc.
The Texas economy grew 4.8 percent last year, the fastest
pace among the big U.S. states. New workers are pouring into
Houston, which needs new offices for the 100,000 jobs it added
last year. Houston is on track to add another 80,000 this year.
But over-exuberance about real estate and oil have afflicted
Houston before. In the early 1980s developers built a 71-story
green glass tower with a footprint shaped like a dollar sign.
It took nearly two decades to recover from Houston's big
crash in the 1980s, which was brought on by a collapse in oil
prices. Vacancy rates soared to near 30 percent in 1983 from 9.8
percent two years prior, according to Reis.
The current building cycle is in large part propelled by
burgeoning domestic production of oil and natural gas unlocked
from shale formations through hydraulic fracturing and
horizontal drilling.
"If you are investing in Houston, you're a believer in the
energy sector long term, which we are," said Russell Cooper,
managing director of capital transactions at Shorenstein
Properties LLC in San Francisco.
The firm in January bought a building of more than one
million square feet in downtown Houston from Exxon for $48
million. It plans to put a new glass skin on the building and
may connect it to the air-conditioned tunnel system downtown,
where office workers eat and shop to escape torrential rains and
steamy heat.
Exxon has put two other buildings in Houston and one in
Virginia up for sale, ahead of the move to its new campus.
ENERGY CORRIDOR
Tower cranes dot the landscape of Houston's so-called energy
corridor, about 15 miles from downtown. The area, located on the
western edge of the city, is experiencing rapid growth as
companies build and expand. There, refining company Phillips 66
is constructing a 14-acre campus with over a million square feet
for its 1,800 employees.
Firms are loading their blueprints with plans for everything
from basketball courts to childcare centers and fancy coffee
shops to attract hard-to-find energy experts.
Near the Exxon campus, an entire master-planned community
called Springwoods Village with room for up to 5,000 houses and
apartments is going up to accommodate new workers.
While others construct facilities for employees, some
companies are building space to push the frontiers of oil
technology.
BP Plc is spending more than $100 million over the
next five years to build a new three-story building that will
house the huge supercomputing complex used to speed up BP's
search for oil and gas around the world.
"It made more sense to create a new home," said Keith Gray,
manager of BP's High Performance Computing unit. "It became
clear that a freestanding building was needed to address growth
needs."
Other oil and gas companies with buildings under
construction or in preliminary stages in Houston include BHP
Billiton Petroleum, Anadarko Petroleum Corp,
Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp, which plans
a 50-story tower downtown.
One building which started on spec - meaning banks loan
money for construction even if a tenant isn't lined up - is the
550,000-square-foot Energy Center Three in west Houston.
Principal Real Estate Investors, part of Principal Financial
Group, and developer Trammell Crow Co started the building with
a loan of roughly $100 million from a Wells Fargo-led syndicate.
Within four months, oil company ConocoPhillips
signed a lease for the entire building and half of Energy Center
Four, which is not yet under construction, said Aaron Thielhorn,
managing director of Trammell Crow's Houston business unit.
Brian Stoffers, president of CBRE Capital Markets, said spec
building in Houston in many ways makes it an outlier.
"The dynamics of the Houston market are so robust right now
that it's the exception to the economic rule around the rest of
the country," he said.
Of the buildings under construction, 29 will be rentals that
will not be owner-occupied. Of those, 13 broke ground without
signed leases but six of those have since found tenants.
Vacancy rates in the most expensive, modern office buildings
in Houston are tumbling. Second-quarter vacancy slid to 6.9
percent from 12 percent in the same period two years ago,
according to CBRE. The broader office vacancy rate is 14.2
percent versus a national average of 17 percent.
DANGER AHEAD?
While access to shale deposits has diminished worries about
supplies, much of the new demand for crude oil in recent years
has been led by developing nations such as China and India.
Big slowdowns in those developing economies could hit the
price of crude and cool enthusiasm for building in Houston.
"If China and India have hit a plateau, then I think we have
to ask where are the drivers for oil demand in the future," said
the University of Houston's Robert Gilmer.
Chinese growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter -
below the 8.9 percent average of the last six years.
Apart from shale, crude oil prices generally need to stay
above $65 per barrel to produce from the deepwater Gulf of
Mexico or the oilsands in Canada for companies to make money.
Another risk is overbuilding. Houston, a sprawling
8,778-square-mile metropolis, has no zoning restrictions, a fact
that has some investors including New York-based GreenOak Real
Estate Advisors, looking elsewhere to buy.
Owners in areas where building is constrained can reap big
rewards when demand for space rises, fueling rent spikes of
sometimes 20 percent. That rarely happens in Houston, where
developers can easily build.
"When you're dealing with a market like Houston, there's
nothing to hold developers back," Ryan Severino, Reis senior
economist said. "You can literally can go next door and put up a
building."