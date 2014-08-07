Aug 7 DirecTV and AT&T Inc will
jointly own the television sports network that broadcasts
Houston Astros baseball and Houston Rockets basketball games
under the network's plan to end its bankruptcy, according to
court documents.
DirecTV Sports Networks will own 60 percent of Houston
Regional Sports Network and AT&T will own 40 percent, according
to documents filed late Wednesday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Houston.
The network was pushed into bankruptcy by a unit of Comcast
Corp, which loaned the network $100 million and filed
an involuntary bankruptcy against it in September. At the time,
Comcast said the network should be put up for sale and that it
was prepared to bid.
A spokeswoman for Comcast did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The network was formed in 2003 by the Astros and Rockets to
broadcast their games as well as games of the Houston Dynamo
soccer team and 150 college games. Comcast bought a stake in
2010.
The network has failed to reach a majority of Houston-area
viewers due to disagreements with cable and satellite television
providers. The reorganization plan unveiled late Wednesday will
allow the network to triple its market reach in the Houston
area, according to court documents.
The documents did not provide detailed financial
information.
As part of the plan to bring the network out of bankruptcy,
new media rights agreements will be negotiated with the Astros
and Rockets.
The Astros were owed $27.8 million by the network for unpaid
licensing fees from its 2013 season, and the network had not
paid any fees for 2014.
The Rockets were owed $44.4 million for its 2013-14 season,
according to court documents.
The plan must be approved by creditors and U.S. Bankruptcy
Court Judge Marvin Isgur.
The approvals, however, were unlikely to end the legal
skirmishes that have marked the bankruptcy. The network plans to
repay some of what it owes the teams by pursuing legal claims
against Comcast for exerting undue influence over the network
and attempting to buy the network at a knock-down price,
according to court documents.
The case is In Re: Houston Regional Sports Network LP, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 13-35998
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Additional
reporting by Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)