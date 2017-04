Reuters Market Eye - Business process outsourcing company HOV Services surges 11.5 percent.

Adds to Monday's 20 percent jump.

Marks its highest intraday level since Nov 2010.

Said on Monday SourceHOV Holdings Inc., in which it holds a minority stake, will merge with BancTec Group LLC.

Board meets later in the day to consider the transaction.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)