* Q2 EPS $0.02 vs loss/shr $0.69 a year ago
* Q2 rev up 34 pct
* Shares up as much as 25 pct
June 6 Homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises Inc
posted its first quarterly profit in over two years as
home deliveries grew, sending its shares up 25 percent.
Housing starts last month rose across the board, while
residential construction in the first quarter grew at its
fastest pace in nearly two years and is expected to contribute
to economic growth this year, for the first time since 2005.
"As evidenced by our four consecutive quarters of
year-over-year net contract growth for the first time since
2006, we are encouraged that the homebuilding industry may be
entering the early stages of a recovery," Chief Executive Ara
Hovnanian said in a statement.
Hovnanian's earnings report follows strong results from
larger rivals Toll Brothers Inc, D.R. Horton Inc
and Lennar Corp.
Hovnanian, which builds single family homes, townhomes and
condominiums, and resorts said contract backlog at the end of
the second quarter rose 49 percent to $762.8 million. Home
deliveries grew 25 percent.
For the quarter ended April 30, the company reported
earnings of $1.8 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a
loss of $72.7 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $341.7 million. Home deliveries
rose to 1,207 in the quarter.
Shares of the Red Bank, New Jersey-based company were up 17
percent at $2.00. They touched a two-month high of $2.10 earlier
in the session.