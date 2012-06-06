* Q2 EPS $0.02 vs loss/shr $0.69 a year ago

* Q2 rev up 34 pct

* Shares up as much as 25 pct

June 6 Homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises Inc posted its first quarterly profit in over two years as home deliveries grew, sending its shares up 25 percent.

Housing starts last month rose across the board, while residential construction in the first quarter grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years and is expected to contribute to economic growth this year, for the first time since 2005.

"As evidenced by our four consecutive quarters of year-over-year net contract growth for the first time since 2006, we are encouraged that the homebuilding industry may be entering the early stages of a recovery," Chief Executive Ara Hovnanian said in a statement.

Hovnanian's earnings report follows strong results from larger rivals Toll Brothers Inc, D.R. Horton Inc and Lennar Corp.

Hovnanian, which builds single family homes, townhomes and condominiums, and resorts said contract backlog at the end of the second quarter rose 49 percent to $762.8 million. Home deliveries grew 25 percent.

For the quarter ended April 30, the company reported earnings of $1.8 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a loss of $72.7 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $341.7 million. Home deliveries rose to 1,207 in the quarter.

Shares of the Red Bank, New Jersey-based company were up 17 percent at $2.00. They touched a two-month high of $2.10 earlier in the session.