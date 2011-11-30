ATMs are becoming more powerful than before and banks are consciously driving its usages with the concept of branchless banking. A visit to an ATM today can help you accomplish myriad value-added transaction services like utility payments, pre-paid mobile re-charge, credit card payments, tax payments and much more.

But are all customers aware of the various facilities that are available through ATMs? Many still use ATMs for cash withdrawal and balance enquiry only.

See what all you can do with your ATM!

PAYMENT OF CREDIT CARD BILLS

You can pay your credit card bill through the ATM, using your debit card. This facility is useful only if both your credit and debit cards are of the same bank. On typing the amount you wish to pay, the fund will be immediately transferred in your credit card account and you will also get a receipt.

An over-the-counter transaction of the same comes for a fee. For example, HDFC Bank charges 50 rupees and ICICI Bank 100 rupees if you opt to pay over the counter.

PAYMENT OF UTILITY BILLS

Electricity bills, telephone bills, insurance premiums etc. can be paid through your ATM. Some banks do have tie ups with BSNL/MTNL, gas agencies and other agencies of the similar line to offer you discounts from 0.5% to 1% of bill payments made through ATM bill payments. This is valid only in selected cities at present, but soon expected all over India. This will not only save your time but money also.

TAX PAYMENT

You can register your debit card with your bank's website for ATM payment of tax. This will also validate your Permanent Account Number PAN.L and your Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN.L), provided to tax payers with National Securities Depositories NSDL.L. Once the registration is made, you can go to the ATM.

You will be asked for the amount to be paid along with item-wise details if there is any other amount you may want to include. The amount you have chosen will be debited from your account and the ATM will generate a receipt with a special number SIN.L. You can submit the SIN number on the bank's website after 24 hours and download the challan. The SIN has to be quoted when you file your tax return online later.

PAYMENT OF TUITION FEES/APPLICATION FORMS

Many educational institutions allow you to pay their application or tuition fee through selected bank ATMs. You will have to register with the ATM first, which is a one-time procedure. Ensure that you have collected the transaction slip after transferring the money. At present only the leading educational institutions are offering such a facility.

RAILWAY TICKETS/AIR TICKETS

This can be done only if your bank's ATM is has this option or has a tie up with a particular airline company or Railway. If it has, you just can walk into the ATM and purchase your tickets. At present, SBI, PNB and Bank of Baroda and Karur Vysya Bank offer this facility.

MOBILE RECHARGING

No need of searching a retailer for buying a recharge card. Walk into your ATM, type in your mobile number and recharge your mobile with the amount you wish. You will receive an SMS confirming the activation.

FUND TRANSFERS

Banks allows you to transfer money between your accounts, which are linked to your ATM/Debit card. More than 10 accounts can be linked to a card. ICICI bank allows up to 1L as the maximum amount of money transfer in a day. The limits vary from bank to bank.

OPEN AN FD

You can open an FD without visiting a branch or writing a cheque. ICICI Bank allows you to open an FD for a maximum of 990 days, through their ATM. You will get an FD receipt within 7 working days.

MAKE DONATIONS

Certain banks like SBI allow you to donate funds to charity or temple trusts through their ATMs. A receipt will be received for the transaction, which can be used for filing tax certificates.

LOAN ACCOUNT ENQUIRIES

Loan account holders can check their outstanding balance, request for IT certificates etc and also make part payments through ATMs.

GETTING THE CURRENCIES YOU WANT

Customers can choose the denominations they want, i.e. the type and number of currencies - at present, only IndusInd bank is offering this facility.

The services offered through ATMs may vary from bank to bank, or depend on the capacity of the machines in various locations. Soon ATMs are expected to include services like hotel bookings, travel, entertainment, social networking, downloading etc. An international pay service and money conversion service, which is common in the west, will also be made possible in India soon. Register your mobile number with your bank to receive regular updates on service.

