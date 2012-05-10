NEW YORK May 10 Shock jock Howard Stern
promised on Thursday to tone down his act for his judge's role
on "America's Got Talent," in a shift from some of the
controversy that has helped make his radio show popular and has
shaped his reputation.
Stern replaces Piers Morgan on the judging panel for the NBC
talent show that returns for a seventh season on Monday. The
choice of the radio DJ, known for sexually explicit language and
satirical comments on race and religion, has already drawn
protests from one TV watchdog group.
But the 58-year-old Stern, who already holds a lucrative and
free-wheeling gig on satellite radio broadcaster SiriusXM , told
reporters in New York that he understood "Got Talent" was aimed
at a mainstream audience.
"I respect what 'America's Got Talent' is. It is a family
show, it is not 'The Howard Stern Show', it is a show that I
love. I have been watching it for years and I don't want to come
in and do 'The Howard Stern Show'. I don't want to interrupt the
flow of the show. I only want to make it better," he said.
"If I try to turn it into 'The Howard Stern Show', it's not
going to work. People are going to hate it," he added, while
still promising to be direct.
Stern was hired by "America's Got Talent" creator Simon
Cowell and NBC executives hope the lanky host will drive
millions of new viewers to the family-friendly show - the most
popular summer TV program on U.S. television.
They hope he will do for TV what he did for radio. Stern
inked a five-year deal with SiriusXM in 2011 that nets him about
$80 million a year, according to analysts. He brought an
estimated 1.2 million subscribers to Sirius when he first joined
the fledgling satellite radio company in 2006.
"'America's Got Talent' is a perfect fit with me," Stern
said of his new role. "What I like about 'America's Got Talent'
is, it is true vaudeville."
WAIT, WATCH AND SEE
It is not Stern's first time on the small screen. During his
career, he has taken his radio show to TV and produced a movie,
"Private Parts," loosely based on his life. But he promised to
shake up the talent show format.
"I do think this kind of television risks going the way of
the disco ball, that if the judges don't step up and offer real
criticism that these types of shows will start to get too dull,"
he said, referring to some of the bland comments on "American
Idol".
Stern dismissed criticism by the Parents Television Council
that his judging role would likely cause a sharp increase in
explicit content on NBC.
"You can't complain about a show until you see the show," he
said, inviting critics to watch and see "if I am very subversive
or whatever it is they imagine I going to be. This is a family
show. It is a different form of entertainment."
"We will see what happens. Hopefully America will like this
and put everybody's fears to rest," he later added, saying that
NBC had given him no instructions on what he could or could not
say.
As for whether he might alienate his longtime radio
listeners if he is seen as too soft, Stern said he no longer
worries after a 35-year broadcasting career.
What worried him more, he said, was that people would have
to look at his face.
"I don't think I am a particularly handsome man. This is a
face made for radio, so we will see how it does."
(Editing By Jill Serjeant)