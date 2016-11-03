Nov 3 Howden Joinery Group Plc shares
fell more than 9 percent after the kitchen supplier posted a
slowdown in revenue growth in its UK market for the second half
of the year.
Many recent surveys have suggested that Britain's consumer
confidence has been marred by the uncertainties around its
impending exit from the European Union.
Howden Joinery, which sells more than 350,000 kitchens a
year, said total revenue from its UK depots unit in the second
half of the year to Oct. 29, grew by 4.1 percent, cooling from
the 9.1 percent seen in the first half.
The company attributed the slower rise in revenue to softer
trading conditions seen in recent months, but did not explicitly
link the slump to Britain's referendum vote of June 23.
However, market research firm GfK said consumer sentiment
fell for the first time since the immediate shock of the Brexit
vote in September. A similar survey by polling firm YouGov
showed the weakest confidence since July and households' view of
their finances showed the biggest deterioration since December
2014.
Howden Joinery, founded in 1995, has banked on consumer
spending on big-ticket purchases like home improvements to drive
its growth. Over the past 5 years, company's sales have risen
nearly 50 percent.
Davy Research analysts said UK consumers were holding back
on big-ticket purchases, adding that Howden was not immune to
recent softening in the underlying market.
The brokerage has a "hold" rating on the company's stock and
a target price of 380 pence.
Shares in Howden were down 4.8 percent at 363.5 pence at
1153 GMT, making them one of the worst performers on the FTSE
midcap index.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)