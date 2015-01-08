(Adds analyst comment, details, background, share movement)
Jan 8 Modular kitchen maker Howden Joinery Group
Plc said that full-year pretax profit would be above
market consensus, raising its expectations for the second time
in just over two months.
Shares in the company rose as much as 6.7 percent to a
record high of 418.4 pence. They were the top percentage gainers
on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index on Thursday.
Analysts were expecting 2014 pretax profit from continuing
operations before exceptional items of 172 million pounds to 179
million pounds ($259-$269 million), Howden said in a statement.
Following the update, brokerage N+1 Singer raised the upper
end of its 2014 adjusted pretax profit forecast for Howden's by
about 4 percent to 185 million pounds.
A recovery in the UK economy and record-low interest rates
have driven many Britons to buy houses over the last year,
although recent regulation changes to curb the speedy purchases
have cast a pall over it.
Among those profiting from the boom has been Howden, which
sells kitchens and joinery products used by landlords, local
authorities, housing trusts and developers. Citing strong sales,
the company had earlier raised its forecast in November.
Howden now estimates total sales from UK depots of about
1.07 billion pounds, up 14 percent from a year earlier and 11
percent higher on a same-depot basis. Howden also operates in
France.
Brokerage Peel Hunt said it expected Howden to announce
either a "big step-up in dividends or some chunks of capital
returns". Peel Hunt kept its target price of 405 pence and a
"hold" rating on the stock.
Howden shares were up 5.5 percent at 413.6 pence at 0855
GMT.
($1 = 0.6646 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)