LONDON Nov 6 British kitchen supplier Howden
Joinery, a remnant of the MFI Furniture business,
expects 2013 profit at the top end of analysts' forecasts after
strong trading in its second half so far, it said on Wednesday.
The firm, a supplier of kitchen units and joinery to over
250,000 small builders from 544 depots, said total revenue rose
10.7 percent in its second half to Nov. 2.
That meant total revenue in the 44 weeks to Nov. 2 was up
9.3 percent, rising 7.1 percent at depots open at least a year,
with gross margin in line with expectations.
"As a result of this, we now expect profit before tax for
the year to be around the upper end of the range of market
expectations," the firm said, noting analysts were currently
forecasting a profit before tax and one off items of 122-134
million pounds ($196-$215 million).
It made 112 million pounds in 2012.
Shares in Howden have increased 89 percent over the last
year, helped by robust trading on the back of Britain's
improving housing market, while property liabilities relating to
its previous ownership under MFI have been mitigated.
The stock closed Tuesday at 320.5 pence, valuing the
business at 2.05 billion pounds.