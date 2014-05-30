(Adds analyst comments, share price)
May 30 Howden Joinery Group Plc has
appointed Chief Financial Officer Mark Robson as deputy chief
executive with immediate effect, the British kitchen supplier
said on Friday.
Robson, who has been the company's CFO for over nine years,
had earlier served as group finance director at Delta Plc.
Matthew Ingle would continue as chief executive, the company
said in a statement.
"This change will allow Matthew Ingle to focus his attention
on the strategic development of the business, as well as the
culture and values of Howden Joinery which have been such a key
factor in its differentiation and success to date," N+1 Singer
analysts said in a note.
The brokerage said it doesn't view the latest management
change as an indication that Ingle might be on his way out, but
saw it as a positive in renewing the focus on the group's
strategy and culture.
Howden Joinery sells kitchens and joinery products to
kitchen shops that install them for landlords, local
authorities, housing trusts and developers.
Shares in the company were up 0.21 percent at 321.5 pence in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)