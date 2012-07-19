* H1 pretax profit up 8 pct to 25.4 mln stg
* H1 revenue up 7 pct to 364.6 mln stg
* UK depot revenue increases 7 pct
July 19 British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery
Plc said its profit for the first half of the year grew
8 percent on higher revenue from its UK depot business.
Howden Joinery, which supplies kitchen units and joinery to
small builders from over 500 UK depots, said its pretax profit
rose to 25.4 million pounds for the 24 weeks ending June 9 from
23.5 million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which emerged from the old MFI Furniture
business, said revenue increased about 7 percent to 364.6
million pounds.
Howden, which supplies around 2 million doors and 400,000
complete kitchens every year, said revenue from its UK depots
that makes up most of its business, grew about 7 percent. UK
same-depot revenue rose 5 percent.
"We are cautious about the outlook and will continue to
respond to the prevailing conditions we encounter," said Chief
Executive Matthew Ingle.
The company, which resumed its dividend payment after four
years in March this year, said it would pay an interim dividend
of 0.3 pence per share.
Shares of the company closed at 127.2 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.