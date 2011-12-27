Dec 27 As the year comes to a close, investors
are finding themselves in a position they didn't expect: The
U.S. economy looks to be growing more than most analysts
anticipated.
It is hard to say whether that growth will continue to
accelerate next year. But signs that the economy may be
improving have lifted oil prices already. That's partly because
energy companies often lead the way during expansions as more
trucks loaded with goods clog the highways and more workers
fill up their tanks on the way to work.
But don't run out and buy a giant energy company like Exxon
Mobil Corp or Chevron Corp just yet. The
uncertain dollar, the European Union and declining oil supplies
will all likely affect oil prices in 2012. Oil plays in an
uncertain world:
GLOBAL TENSIONS
The price of oil is notoriously hard to predict.
Earthquakes, politics, and, increasingly, speculators can
affect oil prices without notice.
That said, global tensions are likely to send the price of
oil higher in the short term. It already near $100 a barrel,
for a gain of almost $10 over five days. Iran's navy is set to
run maneuvers in a key shipping lane at the mouth of the
Persian Gulf through the end of the year -- and that will keep
the oil market on edge.
"Anything that happens that could lead to the closure of the
(shipping lane) would be extremely bullish for oil," said Peter
Beutel, president of Cameron Hanover, a consulting firm that
focuses on energy risk management.
Recent bombings in Iraq, meanwhile, are raising concerns
about stability there after the U.S. military withdrawal.
"There's no reassurance that something crazy won't happen
there that sends... oil up to $150 or $200 a barrel," said
Mike Breard, an energy analyst at Hodges Capital Management.
Investors do not have to wade too deeply into commodities
to capture such gains. The United States Oil ETF
tracks oil futures contracts closely.
"This fund is an efficient and effective means" to
speculate in oil, noted Abraham Bailin, an ETF analyst at
Morningstar, although this ETF can generate unwanted tax
liabilities. He cited the IPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return
Index ETN as one that with a more straight-forward tax
structure.
GAS PRICES AND THE U.S. ECONOMY
Europe's economic woes could keep a lid on oil prices.
Several euro zone countries are expected to slide into
recession in 2012. And if one or more countries abandon the
European Union's single currency, the euro, the U.S. dollar
would likely move higher. Either could cushion the impact of
oil prices for U.S. buyers.
"A stronger dollar means that there will be more money in
consumer's pockets," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential.
If a stronger dollar softens the impact of oil prices,
companies that focus on the U.S. domestic economy like
retailers and car makers ripe for outperformance, she said.
Small-cap stocks, which tend to be more immersed in the
U.S. domestic market than the large cap companies, would likely
benefit most from a dollar's climb, she said.
The PowerShares DB US Dollar Bullish ETF , which
tracks the performance of the dollar against an index of six
currencies, is one ETF option. It is up about 1.5 percent in
the past month.
THE LONGER-TERM VIEW
As demand for oil grows and exploration becomes more
difficult, more investment dollars will flow into the business
of extracting crude.
"We've found all the easy oil in the world," said Breard,
the energy analyst at Hodges Capital Management. Production
from conventional oil wells is declining in places like New
Mexico and Alaska, he said.
Drilling and service companies are more likely to benefit
from this shift to harder-to-get oil than giant energy
companies like Exxon because of an increasing reliance on
deepwater drilling and fracking -- a process that uses high
pressured liquids to extract oil from deep rock formations.
Drilling companies will also continue to benefit from an
industry-wide upgrade of rigs, many built 30 or 40 years ago.
"In almost every scenario, limited global supply growth
will likely mean higher-for-longer oil prices," over the next
five years, said Francisco Blanch, global investment strategist
at Bank of American Merrill Lynch.
Offshore drilling company Transocean Ltd is one
of Hodges Capital's largest holdings and could be a value play.
The company's stock has fallen almost 11 percent over the last
month after Brazil filed an $11 billion lawsuit against both
Transocean and Chevron. The stock is down 42 percent from a
52-week high reached in January.
Halliburton Co , with services ranging from
engineering to drill bits, is down 3.2 percent over the past
month. Analysts see its fracking business expanding, and its
shares gaining, in 2012.
IShares offers two oil-related ETFs. The iShares Dow Jones
U.S. Oil Equipment and Services Fund holds energy
services companies. Halliburton makes up 9 percent of the
fund's holdings. The iShares Dow Jones Oil and Gas Exploration
and Production Fund focuses more on drilling. Occidental
Petroleum Corporation <OXY.N is the fund's largest holding at
16 percent of assets.