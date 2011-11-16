THE ISSUE: Morningstar launched a new ratings system designed to factor in more forward-looking factors. But with multiple companies out there rating funds, what factors should investors look at when choosing a fund?

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 16 Past performance is no guarantee of future results. That is the refrain of the mutual fund industry.

But too often that's what investors focus on anyway, only to get burned later.

On Tuesday Morningstar Inc released new fund ratings that take into account other factors, such as its managers, its parent company, and its stable of analysts, to get investors to look at factors other than performance.

"People over-rely on past performance," said Karen Dolan, director of research at Morningstar. "We see that with flows going into funds that have performed well and as a result we see a great disparity of investor returns and total returns."

Morningstar's new ratings are designed to complement its existing star system, which primarily looks at past performance. That star system assigns one star to indicate funds with lagging returns and five stars to award top-performing funds.

But with Morningstar's two ratings systems, along with Lipper and Standard & Poor's own ratings, what should an investor look at when choosing a fund?

PERFORMANCE

While past performance should not be the end-all, be-all when choosing a fund, it is clearly important, experts said.

Just looking at how a fund fared against its benchmark isn't sufficient, Dolan said.

For example, a growth fund can have a slump in performance because of a market downturn without hurting the fund's fundamentals, she said. Many equity funds slumped in 2008-2009, but that was a result of the financial crisis, not necessarily evidence the fund managers were doing a bad job, she said.

"You want a fund that isn't just going up and down when the market does the same," said Michael Iachini, managing director of exchange-traded fund research at Charles Schwab & Co.

Examining fund performance compared to its peers and looking for a fund's risk adjusted returns can also help investors get a better picture of fund performance, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of research at Lipper. Lipper has a separate rating for total return and risk-adjusted returns for funds it rates.

Investors who want to do a deeper dive into their portfolios also can look at the performance of the funds' holdings, said Todd Rosenbluth, mutual fund analyst with S&P Capital IQ.

S&P's fund ratings take into account the S&P researcher's ratings of the individual holdings of the funds it rates.

COST

Fund expenses are one of the most important factors in choosing a fund. A cheapest-quintile domestic-stock fund was 46 percent more likely to succeed than an average-expense fund and 2.2 times more likely than one from the costliest quintile, according to a recent Morningstar study.

Cost is a key differentiator with fixed-income funds in particular, Iachini said.

But cost may be less important for different kinds of funds, Dolan said.

For example, when Morningstar rates broad growth funds it gives a heavy weighting to expenses under its new rating system, Dolan said.

But for other types of funds, such as the Fairholme Fund (FAIRX.O), managed by well-known investor Bruce Berkowitz, factors like manager experience and fund process may have a bigger effect on a fund's rating.

"If you are buying the Fairholme Fund, you are buying Bruce Berkowitz," she said.

KNOW THE MANAGERS

Hard data like performance numbers and costs are important but investors also need to get to know the managers of the funds, said John Ameriks, principal head of investment counseling and research group at The Vanguard Group.

"Knowing things like the parent company and the people managing the fund, which Morningstar includes in its new ratings, are things we always look at too," Ameriks said.

Some of it is as basic as looking at how long a manager has been running a fund, experts said.

But understanding what the manager's resources and process are also important, said Tjornehoj.

"Do they have a deep bench of analysts?" he said. "That softer science is important."

Morningstar and S&P factor these issues in as part of their overall ratings, while Lipper provides five separate ratings for each fund.

Ultimately each of the ratings available for investors are helpful tools, but it's up to investors to do their own digging, Ameriks said.

"Choosing a fund is hard work," he said. "Investors need to gather information for the multiple sources and then supplement it with their own due diligence."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by David Gaffen and Walden Siew)