SYDNEY Dec 12 China's ID Leisure International
Capital plans to buy No. 2 Australian cinema chain The Hoyts
Group from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners in a deal
expected to fetch about A$900 million ($743 million), a person
with knowledge of the matter said.
The prospect of a private sale of Hoyts indicates the
cooling attitude of vendors toward Australian initial public
offerings as plummeting commodities prices cause volatility on
the country's share market.
PEP, Australia's largest private equity firm, has put its
plan to list Hoyts in early 2015 on hold as it favours a sale to
ID Leisure, said the person who could not be named because of
the sensitivity of the situation.
ID Leisure is an investment vehicle owned by Chinese real
estate billionaire Sun Xishuang, Australian media reported.
Xishuang is a major shareholder of China's Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co Ltd (IPO-DWC.SS), which two years ago
bought America's AMC Theatres for $2.6 billion.
No sale price was given for the Hoyts sale but PEP, which
has hired investment bank UBS AG to help offload the
cinema chain, has been expecting about A$900 million for it,
banking sources told Reuters previously.
The buyout group bought Hoyts from a consortium involving
Australian casino billionaire James Packer for A$440 million in
2007.
A PEP spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 1.2104 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)