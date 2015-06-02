BEIJING, June 2 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
, a unit of China's leading property developer Dalian
Wanda Group, said it would buy Australian cinema chain Hoyts
Group, a purchase that underscores its parent's ambitions to
become a global entertainment company.
Wanda Cinema, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not
disclose how much it would pay for Hoyts.
In December, Chinese businessman Sun Xishuang, a major
shareholder in Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co
and a friend of Wanda Group Chairman Wang Jianlin, bought Hoyts
from private equity fund Pacific Equity Partners for an
undisclosed sum.
Hoyts operates some 450 cinema screens in Australia. Wanda
Cinema currently operates China's biggest theatre chain, with
over 150 motion-picture houses in more than 80 cities.
The acquisition is the latest push by Dalian Wanda into
entertainment as it seeks to diversify its holdings away from
real estate.
In February, Dalian Wanda agreed to acquire Swiss sports
marketing firm Infront Sports & Media AG for 1.05 billion euros
($1.15 billion) after making a 45 million euro investment in
Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid.
In 2013, Dalian Wanda agreed to oversee a 50 billion yuan
($8.07 billion) investment in a movie studio and entertainment
complex in the Chinese coastal city Qingdao. A year earlier, it
bought AMC Entertainment Holdings, the second largest
U.S. cinema chain, for $2.6 billion.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)