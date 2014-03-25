SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Hewlett-Packard Co plans to outline its entry into the 3D-printing business by October, as the computing company seeks to extend its dominance of traditional printers into a fledgling but fast-growing market.

Chief Executive Meg Whitman said last week HP would make an announcement in June, now that the company has solved a number of technical problems that have hindered broader adoption of the high-tech manufacturing process.

But in a blogpost updated over the weekend, HP said she had "inadvertently" mis-spoken and that the company was planning instead on making its 3D-printing announcement by the end of the fiscal year, which ends in October. (here#.UzBm7WXn-M9)

Whenever it happens, HP's foray could give added momentum to a nascent industry dominated by smaller players like Stratasys unit Makerbot, and help counter criticism that the sci-fi-like technology is over-hyped and still too immature for widespread consumer adoption.

Whitman said last week HP will focus on 3D-printing for enterprises, rather than the consumer market. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)