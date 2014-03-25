SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Hewlett-Packard Co
plans to outline its entry into the 3D-printing business
by October, as the computing company seeks to extend its
dominance of traditional printers into a fledgling but
fast-growing market.
Chief Executive Meg Whitman said last week HP would make an
announcement in June, now that the company has solved a number
of technical problems that have hindered broader adoption of the
high-tech manufacturing process.
But in a blogpost updated over the weekend, HP said she had
"inadvertently" mis-spoken and that the company was planning
instead on making its 3D-printing announcement by the end of the
fiscal year, which ends in October. (here#.UzBm7WXn-M9)
Whenever it happens, HP's foray could give added momentum to
a nascent industry dominated by smaller players like Stratasys
unit Makerbot, and help counter criticism that the
sci-fi-like technology is over-hyped and still too immature for
widespread consumer adoption.
Whitman said last week HP will focus on 3D-printing for
enterprises, rather than the consumer market.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)