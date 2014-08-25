SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Hewlett-Packard plans to sue the British unit of Deloitte over its role in auditing Autonomy Plc, the software company HP acquired but later accused of inflating financial figures, a lawyer for the U.S. company said in court on Monday.

HP had previously disclosed its intention to pursue claims against Autonomy executives, including former chief executive Michael Lynch, in connection with the sale. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)