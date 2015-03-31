LONDON, March 31 British IT entrepreneur Mike
Lynch will file a counter claim against HP, he said on
Tuesday, a day after the U.S. company lodged a claim against him
and his former colleague Sushovan Hussain for damages of $5.1
billion over his management of Autonomy, the British IT company
it bought in 2011.
Autonomy was supposed to be the $11.1 billion centrepiece of
a shift into software for HP, but the deal turned sour a year
later when it wrote off three quarters of the company's value,
accusing Lynch and his colleagues of financial mismanagement.
A HP spokeswoman confirmed the company had filed a claim
against Lynch and Hussain in London's Chancery Division High
Court alleging they engaged in fraudulent activities while
executives at Autonomy.
"The lawsuit seeks damages from them of approximately $5.1
billion," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)