SAN FRANCISCO Nov 27 Hewlett Packard Co
rebuffed former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch's request for details of
its accusations against the British software firm and its former
executives, saying the matter is now in the hands of U.S. and
British authorities.
On Tuesday, Lynch sent an open letter to HP's board asking
for details of accounting-impropriety allegations that the U.S.
company is leveling against him and other executives, that HP
said last week led to an $8.8. billion charge.
Lynch also asked for any documents that HP provided to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But the company fired
back later on Tuesday, saying it will take legal action against
"parties involved" at the appropriate time.
"While Dr. Lynch is eager for a debate, we believe the legal
process is the correct method in which to bring out the facts
and take action on behalf of our shareholders," HP said in an
emailed response.
"In that setting, we look forward to hearing Dr. Lynch and
other former Autonomy employees answer questions under penalty
of perjury."