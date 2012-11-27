* Lynch wants HP to outline accusations, provide documents
* HP again warns will take legal action when appropriate
* Challenges Lynch to answer questions "under penalty of
perjury"
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 27 Hewlett Packard Co
rebuffed a request by former Autonomy Chief Executive Mike Lynch
to detail accusations of accounting fraud leveled against the
British software company and its former executives, and
challenged Lynch to submit to questions under penalty of
perjury.
HP was responding to an open letter that Lynch shot to HP's
board on Tuesday, asking for specifics of the U.S. company's
allegations that Lynch and former Autonomy executives inflated
revenue and gross margins, which HP said last week forced it to
take an $8.8 billion writedown on Autonomy's value.
In his letter, Lynch again flatly rejected any accusations
of impropriety, and requested that HP's board share with him the
same documents it had submitted to U.S. and British regulators,
including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Department of Justice.
Tuesday's exchange between HP, the world's largest computing
company by revenue, and the former chief of Autonomy, which HP
acquired for upwards of $11 billion last year, escalated a row
that erupted last week when HP stunned investors by publicly
accusing Lynch and other unnamed executives of inflating
financial results such as margins.
The revelation again brought into question the competence of
HP, which has made a series of missteps in past years including
failed acquisitions and poor strategic decisions.
In Tuesday's letter, Lynch challenged HP to elaborate on how
it calculated the writedown, especially $5 billion that the
company has said was directly attributable to accounting
impropriety at Autonomy.
"Can HP really state that no part of the $5 billion
writedown was, or should be, attributed to HP's operational and
financial mismanagement of Autonomy since the acquisition?"
Lynch asked in the letter.
HP responded by saying the matter was now in the hands of
the SEC, the UK's Serious Fraud Office and the Justice
Department, and that it will defer to those agencies on how to
engage with Lynch. It also warned it will take legal action
against "parties involved" at the appropriate time.
"While Dr. Lynch is eager for a debate, we believe the legal
process is the correct method in which to bring out the facts
and take action on behalf of our shareholders," HP said in an
emailed response.
"In that setting, we look forward to hearing Dr. Lynch and
other former Autonomy employees answer questions under penalty
of perjury."
HP's shares were down 1.5 percent at $12.55 in afternoon
trade on Tuesday.
Last week's announcement came alongside the disclosure of a
6.7 percent slide in quarterly revenue, and occurred just three
months after the company took a writedown of almost $11 billion
on its EDS services division.
HP has for years relied on deal-making, acquiring businesses
ranging from EDS to Compaq to Palm, but has largely failed to
articulate a clear strategy or establish a strong position in
growth businesses like computer services or mobile computing.