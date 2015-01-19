(Repeats for technical reasons, no changes to text)
LONDON Jan 19 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
said it had closed its investigation into the ill-fated sale of
British IT firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011,
saying there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect
of conviction.
The U.S. company referred the $11.1 billion deal to British
authorities after it announced an $8.8 billion writedown in
November 2012, with more than $5 billion put down to accounting
fraud and inflated financials by Autonomy executives. The
British company and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.
The SFO said on Monday it had ceded jurisdiction over the
investigation to U.S. authorities, whose investigation is
ongoing.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)