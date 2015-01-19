LONDON Jan 19 Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it had closed its investigation into the ill-fated sale of British IT firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011, saying there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.

The U.S. company referred the $11.1 billion deal to British authorities after it announced an $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012, with more than $5 billion put down to accounting fraud and inflated financials by Autonomy executives. The British company and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.

The SFO said on Monday it had ceded jurisdiction over the investigation to U.S. authorities, whose investigation is ongoing. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)