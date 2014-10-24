Oct 24 Hewlett-Packard Co has begun
sounding out private-equity firms in China to buy its
corporate-networking business in the country, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
HP is expected to sell at least 51 percent of the business,
H3C Technologies Co, which could be worth roughly $5 billion in
a full sale, the business daily said. (on.wsj.com/1wwMvs0)
HP declined to comment on the report.
The buyer likely needs to be based in China if the deal is
to win Chinese government approval, the newspaper reported.
Another Chinese technology company could also buy H3C, a
major supplier of corporate data-networking gear in the country,
although it is more likely to be sold to a private equity group,
the Journal said, without naming any of the potential buyers.
U.S. technology companies such as Cisco Systems Inc
, IBM Corp and Microsoft Corp are
facing challenges in China due to a backlash after revelations
about U.S. government surveillance programs.
HP, which wants to continue using H3C's low-cost
manufacturing, may retain a sizable minority stake in the
business in any deal, the Journal said.
