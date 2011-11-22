BRIEF-Intel to invest $178 mln to advance its R&D innovation in India
* Intel to invest US$178 million to advance its research and development innovation in India Source text - http://intel.ly/2rZf4Dp Further company coverage:
* Court rules shareholder does not need to see Hurd report
* Court still considering whether to keep letter sealed
Nov 22 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) does not have to turn over to a shareholder an internal report that led to the departure of former chief executive Mark Hurd, Delaware's Supreme Court ruled.
Hurd abruptly resigned last year following allegations of sexual harassment against an HP contractor. A company investigation cleared Hurd of harassment, but accused him of filing inaccurate expense reports.
A shareholder, Ernesto Espinoza, sued the company to determine whether the board had grounds to fire Hurd rather than pay him a $30 million separation.
Hurd has since joined Oracle Corp ORCL.O as president.
HP provided Espinoza with copies of board minutes, expense reports and a letter detailing the harassment claims from Gloria Allred, a high-profile attorney who represented the contractor. Those documents were subject to confidentiality agreements.
However, the company argued attorney-client privilege protected an investigation prepared for the board by the Covington & Burling law firm.
Delaware's Supreme Court agreed with Chancery Court judge Donald Parsons that Espinoza failed to show that it was essential for him to review the Covington report.
Separately, the Delaware Supreme Court is considering an appeal of a Chancery Court decision to unseal Allred' letter.
The case is Ernesto Espinoza v Hewlett Packard Co, Delaware Supreme Court No. 208, 2011; Delaware Chancery Court, No. 6000. (Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Intel to invest US$178 million to advance its research and development innovation in India Source text - http://intel.ly/2rZf4Dp Further company coverage:
* Fed statement due at 1800 GMT * Widely expected to raise U.S. interest rates * Platinum, silver edge up (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad and Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 14 Gold inched up on Wednesday as the market waited for direction from the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with the central bank expected to hike interest rates and give indications on its monetary policy for the rest of the year. The Fed is