BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group says taken delivery of additional vessel, Q Houston
* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
March 5 Proxy advisory firm ISS on Tuesday recommended shareholders of Hewlett-Packard Co vote against the re-election of three directors to HP's board, including the company's chairman.
ISS said shareholders should reject Chairman Ray Lane and board members John Hammergren and G. Kennedy Thompson.
OTTAWA, June 1 Boeing Co on Thursday scrapped an announcement about the fighter jets it hopes to sell to Canada, a day after the country's defense minister objected to the firm's behavior in a trade dispute against Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc