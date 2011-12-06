Patricia Dunn, former Chairman of Hewlett-Packard (HP), walks past journalists as she arrives at Superior Court in San Jose, California, October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Dino Vournas/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Patricia Dunn, whose business career included top posts at Barclays' Global Advisors and Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), died on Sunday, according to her husband.

Dunn, 58, whose tenure as Hewlett-Packard's chairwoman was marked by a controversial boardroom spying scandal, died of ovarian cancer, her husband, William Jahnke, told Reuters.

"Pattie Dunn worked tirelessly for the good of HP. We are saddened by the news of her passing, and our thoughts go out to her family on their loss," HP said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Dunn, who started her career as an entry-level secretarial assistant, rose through the ranks to become chief executive at Barclay's Global Advisors in 1998 and was listed among Fortune magazine's annual list of most powerful women in business.

She was diagnosed with three forms of cancer during a three-year span that began in 2002, according to her husband.

Dunn's tenure on HP's board was clouded by her role in a controversial investigation into boardroom leaks in 2005 and 2006, in which private investigators hired by HP accessed personal phone records of employees, journalists and HP directors.

The investigation led to Dunn's resignation in 2006, and resulted in California's Attorney General filing criminal charges against Dunn and four others. The charges against Dunn were eventually dropped by a California judge.