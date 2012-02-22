A bank of traditional servers is shown before the unveiling of Hewlett-Packard's Project Moonshot prototype server in Palo Alto, California November 1, 2011. servers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) on Wednesday reported a nearly 44 percent decline in quarterly earnings, hurt by weak sales of PCs and printers.

The Silicon valley company reported net income of $1.47 billion for the fiscal first quarter, or 73 a share, down from $2.6 billion, or $1.17 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, HP earned 92 a share, higher than the average analyst estimate of 87 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $30 billion, slightly lower than Wall Street's estimate.

HP saw sales declines in three of its key units - PC, printers and enterprise equipment.

The company's shares slid lower to around $28.77 in after-hours trading. They shed 1.39 percent in the regular session to close at $28.94 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; editing by Richard Chang and Andre Grenon)