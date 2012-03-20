SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Hewlett Packard Co
plans to combine its personal computer and printing
divisions in a major internal overhaul, a source familiar with
the move told Reuters, merging two divisions with clear
synergies.
A reorganization will see Vyomesh Joshi, head of the
company's printing business, step down, the source said on
condition of anonymity because the information was not yet
public. Todd Bradley now heads up the PC division.
HP, which considered but abandoned a proposal to sell or
spin off its sprawling PC business, may announce the move on
Tuesday, according to tech blog AllThingsDigital, which first
reported the news.
The company declined to comment on the report.