By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Hewlett Packard Co
CEO Meg Whitman plans to combine the computing giant's
PC and printing divisions in a major internal overhaul intended
to spur combined sales of hardware to customers, two sources
familiar with the move told Reuters.
That reorganization, expected to be announced "soon," would
see printing division chief Vyomesh Joshi step down and current
PC chief Todd Bradley head up the combined unit, the sources
said on condition of anonymity, because the information was not
yet public.
HP, which is struggling to keep its core personal computing
business in the black as mobile devices from tablets to
smartphones eat into sales, considered but abandoned a proposal
to sell or spin off its PC arm last year after deeming it core
to its overall strategy.
Chief Executive Officer Whitman is looking to streamline the
organization so that it is easier for customers to buy the two
products together, and to reinvest any savings into research and
development, one of the sources said.
Earnings plummeted 44 percent in the fiscal first quarter
and revenue slid 7 percent as the once-storied Silicon Valley
institution -- which has changed CEOs twice in recent years --
struggled to galvanize computer sales.
Tech blog AllThingsDigital first reported on the
reorganization.
The company declined to comment on the report.
Shares in HP slid 0.9 percent to $24.12 in afternoon trade.