* 2012 forecast of at least $4 per share
* CEO calls 2012 "reset and rebuilding year" at HP
* HP's fourth-quarter profit falls nearly 91 percent
(Adds details on M&A, R&D spending and addition of sales
personnel)
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 Hewlett-Packard Co
(HPQ.N) will ramp up spending on research, sales and turning
around its flagging services arm in 2012, after its
fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 91 percent on weak computer
sales.
The world's largest technology company by sales also gave a
modest earnings forecast for fiscal 2012, setting a low bar for
new CEO Meg Whitman in what she called a "reset and rebuilding
year."
Better-than-expected quarterly results suggested the
storied Silicon Valley company was finding its feet after a
tumultuous year, but executives said its turnaround effort will
entail major -- and as yet unquantified -- investments in
research and development and in expanding personnel and
internal systems.
Whitman also warned of serious challenges to growth from a
worsening external environment, including dwindling demand from
Europe. Flooding in Thailand has choked off the supply of hard
drives, driving up prices for the crucial components in
personal computers.
"We have got some HP-specific challenges," Whitman said in
an interview. "We have got to improve execution, we have got to
turn our services business, we have got to manage down our IPG
channel (imaging and printing group) inventory, we have got to
turn around China."
The former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) CEO, who took over at HP only
in September, also said a slow global economy, and Europe in
particular, was another challenge along with flooding in
Thailand.
"This is going to be disruptive for the industry in Q1 and
Q2," she said, adding the full impact of the flooding was still
unclear.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Breakingviews [ID:nN1E7AK1WD]
Graphic showing U.S. earnings:r.reuters.com/kyx54s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
HITTING 'RESET'
The results capped a turbulent year for HP marked by
strategy flip-flops, executive churn and the ouster of former
CEO Leo Apotheker after less than a year in the top job.
Now, with veteran Silicon Valley hand Whitman running
things, investors hope HP will move past the internal upheaval
and stabilize its business.
Whitman said 2011 provided too many distractions, while an
announced decision to consider a sale of the personal systems
group hurt HP's business by driving off potential buyers,
particularly in China.
"We need to reduce the drama here," she told analysts on a
conference call, with a slight chuckle. "There was a lot of
drama in 2011."
The past year saw HP consistently miss its own financial
forecast, acquire British software company Autonomy for over
$11 billion in a move widely panned by investors, and spook
Wall Street by floating the possibility of a spin-off of the
huge personal computer division.
Whitman said HP will not be making any more large
acquisitions, but might still do smaller deals -- potentially
in the software sector -- below $500 million.
"There may be two or three acquisitions that we want to
take a look at in the software space," she said.
The company also plans to increase its research and
development spending in 2012 following a 10 percent rise in the
group's budget last fiscal year. It also plans to add sales
personnel, particularly to manage big customers.
"I would describe the numbers as stabilization," said
Michael Yoshikami, CEO of YCMNET Advisors. "This is the first
quarter in a long time there has not been a drastic change or
announcement.
"It's a classic case of no bad news is good news."
MODEST OUTLOOK
The company said non-GAAP net revenue in the fiscal fourth
quarter inched up 1 percent to $32.3 billion. Analysts had
forecast revenue of $32.05 billion on average, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding items, HP earned $1.17 a
share, better than the average analyst estimate of $1.13 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For fiscal 2012, HP is projecting earnings of at least $4
per share, excluding items. Wall Street analysts on average
expect the company to earn $4.54 for the full year, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"They set a goal they could achieve, they wanted to put a
number out there that they could hit," said Michael Holt, an
analyst with Morningstar. "Meg Whitman is bringing a focus to
operating the business which has been lacking."
Sales from HP's personal systems group, encompassing PCs,
slipped 2 percent, while revenue from its bread-and-better
printing group declined 10 percent, hurt by weak consumer
demand. HP is looking to reduce its channel inventory in the
printing unit.
The company's shares slid lower to around $26.40 after
initially rising on the earnings report after-hours. They shed
more than 4 percent in the regular session to close at $26.86
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; editing by Gary
Hill and Andre Grenon)