* Whitman blames executive musical chairs
* Promises visible recovery in fiscal 2014
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 Hewlett-Packard
offered a 2013 earnings outlook on Wednesday that underscored
slow progress on CEO Meg Whitman's turnaround plan and
decelerating technology spending worldwide, sending its shares
to a nine-year low.
Shares in the largest U.S. technology company by revenue
plummeted as much as 7 percent after it forecast earnings,
excluding certain items, of between $3.40 to $3.60 a share in
fiscal 2013.
Chief Executive Meg Whitman on Wednesday blamed
unprecedented executive turnover in past years for dragging out
the turnaround of the sprawling Silicon Valley computing giant.
Whitman, who became HP's third CEO in as many years after
taking the helm from an abruptly dismissed Leo Apotheker, is
trying to revitalize the former industry icon via layoffs, cost
cuts, and expansion into areas with longer-term potential such
as providing enterprise computing services.
Apotheker's 11-month tenure was marked by an acceleration of
departures from various divisions, such as networking chief
Marius Haas, as he brought in former coworkers from SAP AG
.
"My belief is that the single biggest challenge facing
Hewlett-Packard has been changes in CEOs and executive
leadership, which has caused multiple inconsistent strategic
choices and frankly some significant executional miscues,"
Whitman told investors at an annual conference in San Francisco.
"This is important because as a result it is going to take
longer to right this ship than any of us would like," she added.
HP, like rival Dell Inc, is trying to transform
itself into a major enterprise computing provider in the mold of
IBM Corp, while slashing expenses to boost the bottom
line.
The company is laying off 29,000 employees over the next two
years, has written off $10.8 billion that was mostly related to
the writedown of its EDS services business, and its business
continues to be hit by a slowing in corporate spending and
personal computer demand worldwide.
Whitman vowed to reduce the number of product offerings and
cut costs as it tries to recover in a worsening macro-economic
environment. She has said it will take five years for the
turnaround to be effective.
"All of this is fixable but it is going to take some time,"
she said.
The company's recovery will start becoming visible in fiscal
2014 with all of the current investments paying off, she said.
"FY 15 will be the year of acceleration," Whitman said.
"Revenues should be growing faster than cost."
HP's stock was down 7.5 percent at $15.84 in midday trade.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn and Andrew Hay)