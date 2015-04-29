By Gerry Shih and Xiaochong Zhang
BEIJING, April 30 The bidding for a controlling
stake in Hewlett-Packard Co's data-networking business
in China, worth more than $2 billion, has thrown up a rare
tussle between two Chinese state-backed firms who are wrangling
over which has Beijing's backing.
The spat involving China Huaxin Post and Telecommunication
Economy Development Center and Tsinghua Unigroup could prolong
the sale negotiations, and highlights the complexity of
cross-border investment policies that China has sought to
streamline.
On Feb. 15, China's National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) approved Shanghai-based Huaxin to bid for a 51
percent stake in H3C Technologies Co, according to the approval
letter reviewed by Reuters. Unigroup has since come in with a
higher offer, but without NDRC approval, and is now in talks
with the regulator for permission to pursue the unit valued by
HP at $5.5 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.
China's government generally backs a single contender as
major cross-border acquisitions progress into advanced stages.
Both contenders have closed significant cross-border
technology deals in recent years, with Huaxin buying an 85
percent stake in Alcatel-Lucent's enterprise computing
business, and Unigroup receiving a $1.5 billion investment from
Intel Corp.
SENSITIVE INDUSTRIES
Huaxin has contested the late involvement of Unigroup, which
pulled off a similar transaction without approval two years ago.
Under Chinese regulations, the NDRC must approve outbound
investments worth more than $2 billion or which are in sensitive
industries - which could apply to the server and networking
equipment sector where Beijing is looking to develop its
domestic industry amid fears of foreign cyberspying.
Following former U.S. National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden's revelations of cyberspying programmes involving
American technology firms, Western tech companies have struggled
for customers in China, and are now seeking local partners or
selling off assets altogether to Chinese buyers.
Huaxin vice president Liu Jun said bidding for an asset in a
sensitive industry should be restricted to approved firms, and
the NDRC would not give permission to another bidder. The NDRC
and Unigroup declined to comment. A Hewlett-Packard spokesperson
said the company does not comment on speculation.
PREVIOUS CASES
Unauthorized bidding is highly unusual in China - but not
unheard of.
In 2011, Sany Heavy Industry president Xiang
Wenbo heard that rival Zoomlion had obtained NDRC
approval to buy Putzmeister Group, and flew to Germany to trump
the deal, sparking a public feud with Zoomlion.
Three years later, Tsinghua Unigroup took publicly traded
semiconductor firm RDA Microelectronics private despite
objections from Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology
Investment Co, which had obtained NDRC approval.
Xiong Jin, a partner at King & Wood Mallesons, said the
NDRC's only recourse is to restrict Unigroup's capital from
leaving China, but the saga highlights how the agency otherwise
lacks an enforcement mechanism to punish unauthorized bidders.
Hewlett-Packard sounded out around 10 Chinese prospective
buyers since putting H3C on the block a year ago. The U.S. firm
has not yet picked a preferred bidder and is in no rush to sell,
while the two Chinese companies are travelling to HP's Palo Alto
headquarters to lobby their case, said an individual with
direct knowledge of the matter.
State-owned China Electronics Corp was in talks
for months with HP - which is advised by Credit Suisse - until a
top government shareholder voiced lukewarm assessment of the
prospective acquisition, another person said.
Controlled by Tsinghua University in Beijing, Unigroup has
positioned itself as a champion for China's technological
development after it acquired chipmakers RDA and Spreadtrum in
deals totalling $1.6 billion last year. When Unigroup received
investment from Intel in October, the two sides pledged to
cooperate on research and further Chinese technology.
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)