BEIJING May 19 Hewlett-Packard Co has agreed to sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based H3C computing unit to Tsinghua Unigroup, a spokesperson for the Chinese private equity fund's parent company said on Tuesday.

Li Zhongxiang, a spokesman for Tsinghua Holdings, which controls Tsinghua Unigroup, did not disclose the value of the deal but said he expected it to be "successfully completed in the coming days".

A person familiar with the deal said the two sides would make an announcement on Thursday. A Hewlett-Packard spokeswoman in Singapore said she could not immediately comment on the deal. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)