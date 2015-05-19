BEIJING May 19 Hewlett-Packard Co has
agreed to sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based
H3C computing unit to Tsinghua Unigroup, a spokesperson for the
Chinese private equity fund's parent company said on Tuesday.
Li Zhongxiang, a spokesman for Tsinghua Holdings, which
controls Tsinghua Unigroup, did not disclose the value of the
deal but said he expected it to be "successfully completed in
the coming days".
A person familiar with the deal said the two sides would
make an announcement on Thursday. A Hewlett-Packard spokeswoman
in Singapore said she could not immediately comment on the deal.
