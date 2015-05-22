HONG KONG May 22 Hewlett-Packard Co
will sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based
data-networking business to China's Tsinghua Unigroup for at
least $2.3 billion, forming a partnership designed to create a
Chinese technology powerhouse.
State-backed Tsinghua Holdings' subsidiary Unisplendour Corp
Ltd will acquire 51 percent of HP's H3C Technologies
for at least $2.3 billion, Unisplendour said in a statement to
the Shenzhen stock exchange late on Thursday.
The U.S. company also said in a statement on Thursday it
will form a partnership with Tsinghua Holdings, affiliated with
China's elite Tsinghua University, to create a group in China to
house H3C's networking operation alongside its China-based
server, data-storage and technology-services businesses.
HP said in its statement it valued its H3C business at $4.5
billion. The company had previously valued the unit at $5.5
billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last
month.
Western tech companies have struggled for customers in China
after former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden's revelations of cyberspying programmes involving U.S.
firms. Many of these Western companies are now seeking local
partners or selling off assets altogether to Chinese buyers.
